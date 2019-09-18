Saudi oil attacks an 'act of war': Mike Pompeo

'This was an Iranian attack,' he told reporters on his plane before landing in the western city of Jeddah, calling it 'an act of war'.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Wednesday described strikes on key Saudi oil installations as an "act of war", reiterating that it was an "Iranian attack".
"This was an Iranian attack," he told reporters on his plane before landing in the western city of Jeddah, calling it "an act of war".He added there was no evidence the attacks had been launched from Iraq, amid media speculation the drones had been fired from there.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 10:46 pm