 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Saudi National Bank chair Ammar AlKhudairy resigns after Credit Suisse buyout

AFP
Mar 27, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST

The Saudi bank's board of directors "accepted the resignation" of Ammar al-Khudairy "due to personal reasons", the statement said.

Saudi National Bank chair Ammar al-Khudairy resigns after Credit Suisse buyout

The chairman of Saudi National Bank, which was the main shareholder of Credit Suisse before its buyout this month, has resigned, a statement said on Monday.

The Saudi bank's board of directors "accepted the resignation" of Ammar AlKhudairy "due to personal reasons", said the statement published on the Saudi stock exchange.

Credit Suisse's shares plummeted on March 15 after AlKhudairy said the Saudi bank would not raise its stake from 9.8 percent due to regulatory constraints.

The following day, Credit Suisse rallied on the stock market after grabbing a $54 billion central bank lifeline in a bid to restore investor confidence.