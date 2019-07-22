App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 09:09 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Saudi minister says Iran's actions are unacceptable

"Any attack on the freedom of navigation is a violation of international law," Adel Aljubeir said on Twitter.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Saudi Arabia's minister of state for foreign affairs said that Iran must be aware its actions, including the detention of a British ship, are completely unacceptable.

"Any attack on the freedom of navigation is a violation of international law," Adel Aljubeir said on Twitter.

"Iran must realise its acts of intercepting ships, including most recently the British ship, are completely unacceptable. The world community must take action to deter such behaviour."
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 09:02 am

