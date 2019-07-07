Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched at kingdom

A Saudi-led military coalition said on July 6 it had intercepted and destroyed drones launched by Yemen's Houthi group at targets in the kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

"The drones were destroyed in air space," a coalition statement said.

The Iran-aligned Houthis, who are fighting the coalition in Yemen, have repeatedly launched attacks against targets in neighbouring Saudi Arabia. A TV station run by the Houthis reported earlier that the drone attacks had hit targets in in southern Saudi Arabia.