HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2019 10:17 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched at kingdom

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
A Saudi-led military coalition said on July 6 it had intercepted and destroyed drones launched by Yemen's Houthi group at targets in the kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

"The drones were destroyed in air space," a coalition statement said.

The Iran-aligned Houthis, who are fighting the coalition in Yemen, have repeatedly launched attacks against targets in neighbouring Saudi Arabia. A TV station run by the Houthis reported earlier that the drone attacks had hit targets in in southern Saudi Arabia.

First Published on Jul 7, 2019 10:16 am

#Current Affairs #Saudi Arabia #World News #Yemen

