Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 10:32 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Saudi-led coalition destroys two explosive-laden drones launched towards Najran

Yemen has been locked in conflict since 2014 when the Houthis seized Sanaa, the capital, and then much of the country's north.

Reuters
File image
File image

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on September 10 it intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis towards the Saudi Arabian city of Najran, state news agency (SPA) reported.

Earlier on Thursday, the coalition said it intercepted and destroyed another drone launched by Houthis towards Najran.

The coalition has reported repeated Houthi drone attacks this month.

Close

Yemen has been locked in conflict since 2014 when the Houthis seized Sanaa, the capital, and then much of the country's north. Fighting escalated in March 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition intervened to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

The war has killed more than 100,000 people, and left 80% of the population reliant on aid and millions on the brink of famine, according to humanitarian organisations.

 
First Published on Sep 10, 2020 10:30 pm

tags #Saudi Arabia #World News #Yemen

