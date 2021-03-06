English
Saudi-led coalition destroyed two explosives-laden drones: Report

A Houthi military spokesman said in a Twitter post on Saturday that two drones attacked King Khalid Air Base, in the Khamis Mushait area.

Reuters
March 06, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST
Rank 1| Yemen | FSI Score - 113.5 (Image: Reuters)

The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed two explosives-laden drones launched by Yemen’s Houthis towards Saudi Arabia’s southern cities of Khamis Mushait and Jazan, state TV reported early on Saturday.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have stepped up cross-border drone and missile attacks on Saudi cities recently, mostly targeting the southern part of the country. The coalition says it intercepts most attacks.

The coalition has been fighting the Iran-aligned group in Yemen since 2015.
first published: Mar 6, 2021 07:33 am

