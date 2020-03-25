App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 08:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Saudi king to chair G20 video talks on coronavirus

World leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, will take part in the talks which the Kremlin said will take place by videoconference.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Saudi Arabia's King Salman will chair an emergency virtual summit of leaders from the Group of 20 major economies on Thursday to discuss a global response to the coronavirus pandemic.

World leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, will take part in the talks which the Kremlin said will take place by videoconference.

"King Salman will chair the meeting to advance a coordinated global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its human and economic implications," said a statement released by Riyadh early Wednesday.

Close

Saudi Arabia, which currently holds the G20 presidency, last week called for the "virtual summit" following some criticism that the group has been slow to address the global crisis.

related news

The G20 members will be joined by leaders from other affected countries including Spain, Jordan, Singapore and Switzerland.

Leaders from international organisations such as the United Nations, World Bank, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Trade Organization (WTO) will also participate.

France and China on Tuesday supported the idea as the global toll from COVID-19 had surged close to 16,000 and over 1.7 billion people were confined to their homes.

The announcement of the summit comes as fears grow that the virus-wracked world economy will plunge into recession, which means a minimum of two successive quarters of economic contraction.

Saudi Arabia itself has reported 767 coronavirus infections -- the highest in the Gulf -- and faces the double blow of virus-led shutdowns and crashing oil prices.

The Saudi presidency is set to see it host world leaders for a summit in Riyadh from November 21 to 22.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 08:06 am

tags #coronavirus #G20 #World News

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.