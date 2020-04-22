App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 04:33 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Saudi King Salman approves performing Tarawih in the two holy mosques

Saudi Arabia plans to ease curfew hours it imposed on several cities during the month of Ramadan to allow people more time to shop for essential needs within the boundaries of their neighborhoods, state news agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Saudi King Salman approved performing Tarawih in the two holy mosques and reducing them with the continued suspension of entry of pilgrims, the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques' Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday.



Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 04:25 pm

tags #coronavirus #King Salman #Ramadan #Saudi Arabia #World News

