Saudi King Salman approves performing Tarawih in the two holy mosques

Saudi Arabia plans to ease curfew hours it imposed on several cities during the month of Ramadan to allow people more time to shop for essential needs within the boundaries of their neighborhoods, state news agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.
Saudi King Salman approved performing Tarawih in the two holy mosques and reducing them with the continued suspension of entry of pilgrims, the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques' Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia plans to ease curfew hours it imposed on several cities during the month of Ramadan to allow people more time to shop for essential needs within the boundaries of their neighborhoods, state news agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!
First Published on Apr 22, 2020 04:25 pm