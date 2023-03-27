 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reuters
Mar 27, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST

Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers to meet during Muslim holy month

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, have agreed to meet during the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the Saudi state news agency SPA said on Monday, under a deal to restore ties.

Both ministers spoke by phone for the second time in a few days, SPA said.

"During the call, a number of common issues were discussed in light of the tripartite agreement that was signed in the People's Republic of China. The two ministers also agreed to hold a bilateral meeting between them during the ongoing month of Ramadan," SPA said.

Ramadan is likely to end on April 20.