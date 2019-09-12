Saudi energy minister says every country should comply with OPEC+ oil output cuts

OPEC and its allies want to achieve oil market stability and cohesiveness among producers, and Saudi Arabia's oil policy remains unchanged, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said ahead of an OPEC+ ministerial meeting.
Every country should comply with oil output cuts, Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on September 12.
The group will share its course of action for the future after the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
First Published on Sep 12, 2019 12:21 pm