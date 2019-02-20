Saudi energy minister hopes oil market will balance by April

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Wednesday he hoped the oil market would be balanced by April and that there would be no gap in supplies due to U.S. sanctions on OPEC members Iran and Venezuela.
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Wednesday he hoped the oil market would be balanced by April and that there would be no gap in supplies due to U.S. sanctions on OPEC members Iran and Venezuela."We hope by April the market will be in balance," Falih told reporters in New Delhi, adding that the commitment to a global supply-cutting deal was "unquestionable".
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 05:42 pm