App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2019 02:46 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Saudi energy minister affirms oil market on 'right track'

Khalid al-Falih said that secondary sources suggest OPEC production in December was already more than 600,000 barrels per day lower than in November.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on January 13 that the oil market is "on the right track" and will quickly return to balance, but oil producers are willing to do more if needed.

"If we look beyond the noise of weekly data and speculators' herd-like behaviour, I remain convinced that we're on the right track, and that the oil market will quickly return to balance," said Falih, addressing an oil conference in Abu Dhabi.

"If we find that more needs to be done, we will do so in unison with our OPEC and non-OPEC partners where collaboration is essential too," he added.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and other leading global oil producers led by Russia, agreed in December to cut their combined oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day starting from January to prevent a supply glut and boost sagging prices.

Falih said that secondary sources suggest OPEC production in December was already more than 600,000 barrels per day lower than in November.

"We in Saudi Arabia went beyond our commitment, and have lowered both production and exports," he said.

Falih later told reporters that he sees no need for an extraordinary OPEC meeting before April, when the group is set to decide its output policy for the rest of 2019.
First Published on Jan 13, 2019 02:39 pm

tags #Business #world

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.