you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 02:57 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Saudi Aramco to sign 15 deals worth more than $30 billion: Report

Saudi Arabia plans to sign deals worth more than $50 billion in the oil, gas, industries and infrastructure sectors at an investment conference in Riyadh on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Oil giant Saudi Aramco will sign 15 deals worth more than $30 billion, said Saudi state-owned TV Ekhbariya.

First Published on Oct 23, 2018 02:54 pm

tags #oil #Saudi Aramco #World News

