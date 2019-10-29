App
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 11:59 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Saudi Aramco to kick off planned IPO on November 3: Sources

The state oil giant working is towards an announcement for the proposed float this Sunday, said the sources, who declined to be named due to commercial sensitivities.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Saudi Aramco is targeting to kick off its initial public offering (IPO) on November 3, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The state oil giant working is towards an announcement for the proposed float this Sunday, said the sources, who declined to be named due to commercial sensitivities.

Saudi Aramco was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters on Tuesday.

First Published on Oct 29, 2019 11:52 am

tags #IPO #oil #Saudi Aramco #World News

