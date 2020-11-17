PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2020 11:35 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Saudi Aramco markets five-tranche dollar bonds

The world's biggest oil producer gave initial price guidance of around 140 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries (UST) for a 3-year tranche, around 155 bps over UST for 5-year bonds, around 175 bps over UST for 10-year notes, around 205 bps over UST for a 30-year tranche and around 230 bps over UST for 50-year bonds, the document showed.

Reuters

Saudi Aramco began marketing a five-tranche U.S. dollar-denominated bond sale on Tuesday, a document from one of the banks arranging the deal showed.

The world's biggest oil producer gave initial price guidance of around 140 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries (UST) for a 3-year tranche, around 155 bps over UST for 5-year bonds, around 175 bps over UST for 10-year notes, around 205 bps over UST for a 30-year tranche and around 230 bps over UST for 50-year bonds, the document showed.

The deal is expected to close later on Tuesday.
First Published on Nov 17, 2020 11:28 am

tags #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.