App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 08:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Saudi Aramco hits out at lack of resolve over attacks

The September 14 attacks on Aramco plants in Abqaiq and Khurais -- which initially halved the kingdom's crude output and sent global energy markets into a tailspin -- intensified geopolitical tensions in the crude-rich Middle East.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The head of Saudi Aramco hit out at the lack of global resolve to stop attacks on more oil installations, one month after strikes on two of its facilities.

The September 14 attacks on Aramco plants in Abqaiq and Khurais -- which initially halved the kingdom's crude output and sent global energy markets into a tailspin -- intensified geopolitical tensions in the crude-rich Middle East.

"An absence of international resolve to take concrete action may embolden the attackers and indeed put the world's energy security at greater risk," said Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, speaking at the Oil & Money industry conference in London.

Close

The strikes on Abqaiq -- the world's largest oil processing facility -- and the Khurais oil field in eastern Saudi Arabia roiled oil markets and revived fears of a conflict in the tinderbox Gulf region.

related news

Observers say the attacks have also exposed the vulnerabilities of Saudi oil infrastructure, while the extent of the damage at the plants remains unclear.

Washington has concluded that the strikes were launched from Iranian soil and that cruise missiles were used. Tehran denies its involvement.

The attacks were claimed by Yemen's Huthi rebels. Saudi leads a military coalition against the Iran-backed Huthis, which have carried out dozens of cross-border drone and missile attacks on Saudi targets, including oil facilities.

World oil prices briefly soared following strikes which temporarily knocked offline six per cent of global oil production.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 10, 2019 08:23 am

tags #Saudi Aramco #World News

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.