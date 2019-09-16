App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 07:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Saudi Aramco drone attack: See damage caused to oil field; what are the implications

The attack on the two oil plants could see a temporary shortage of 5.7 million barrel per day which is 5 percent of the global crude supply.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Early on September 14, two Saudi Aramco plants at the heart of the kingdom's oil industry, including the world's biggest petroleum processing facility (Image: AP)
1/9

On September 14, two Saudi Aramco plants at the heart of the kingdom's oil industry, including the world's biggest petroleum processing facility were attacked by drones. (Image: AP)

This Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, satellite image from Planet Labs Inc. shows thick black smoke rising from Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq oil processing facility in Buqyaq, Saudi Arabia. Yemen's Houthi rebels launched drone attacks on the world's largest oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia and a major oil field Saturday, sparking huge fires and halting about half of the supplies from the world's largest exporter of oil. (Planet Labs Inc via AP)
2/9

The attack on the two plants -- Abqaiq oil processing facility and Khurais oil field -- could see a temporary shortage of 5.7 million barrels per day which is 5 percent of the global crude supply. (Image: Planet Labs Inc via AP)

This image provided on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, by the U.S. government and DigitalGlobe and annotated by the source, shows damage to the infrastructure at Saudi Aramco's Abaqaiq oil processing facility in Buqyaq, Saudi Arabia. The drone attack Saturday on Saudi Arabia's Abqaiq plant and its Khurais oil field led to the interruption of an estimated 5.7 million barrels of the kingdom's crude oil production per day, equivalent to more than 5% of the world's daily supply. (U.S. government/Digital Globe via AP)
3/9

This image shows damage to the infrastructure at Abqaiq oil processing facility in Buqyaq, Saudi Arabia. (Image: US government/Digital Globe via AP)

This image provided on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, by the U.S. government and DigitalGlobe and annotated by the source, shows damage to the infrastructure at at Saudi Aramco's Kuirais oil field in Buqyaq, Saudi Arabia. The drone attack Saturday on Saudi Arabia's Abqaiq plant and its Khurais oil field led to the interruption of an estimated 5.7 million barrels of the kingdom's crude oil production per day, equivalent to more than 5% of the world's daily supply. (U.S. government/Digital Globe via AP)
4/9

This image shows damage to the infrastructure at Khurais oil field in Buqyaq, Saudi Arabia. (Image: US government/Digital Globe via AP)

Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for the attack. "These attacks are our right and we warn the Saudis that our targets will keep expanding," spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement read out on the rebels' Al Masirah TV. "We have the right to strike back in retaliation to the air strikes and the targeting of our civilians for the last five years." (Image: Reuters)
5/9

Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for the attack. "These attacks are our right and we warn the Saudis that our targets will keep expanding. We have the right to strike back in retaliation to the air strikes and the targeting of our civilians for the last five years," said spokesman Yahya Saree. (Image: Reuters)

Smoke is seen following a fire at Aramco facility in the eastern city of Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 14, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer - RC18BDE58360
6/9

An earlier attack on the Aramco pipeline in May this year was also claimed by Houthi rebels. However, US officials dismissed the claim and said that the attack was carried out from Iraq by Iran's allies. (Image: Reuters)

Saudi Arabia, leading a Sunni Muslim military coalition had intervened in Yemen in 2015 against the Houthis. The Houthis had tried to overthrow the government headed by Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi. (Image: Reuters)
7/9

Saudi Arabia, leading a Sunni Muslim military coalition had intervened in Yemen in 2015 against Houthis. The rebels had tried to overthrow the government headed by Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi. A civil war has been ongoing since between Saudi-backed government and the Houthis, who are allegedly being funded by Iran. (Image: Reuters)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that Iran is behind the drone attacks. Donald Trump tweeted that US is 'locked and loaded' and were are waiting to hear from the Kingdom on the way to proceed. (Image: Reuters)
8/9

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that Iran is behind the drone attacks. President Donald Trump tweeted that the US is "locked and loaded" and is waiting to hear from the Kingdom on the way to proceed. (Image: Reuters)

This comes at a time when Aramco was considering an IPO late this year or in early 2020. The IPO could be the biggest in the world, worth $100 billion for a 5 percent stake. (Image: Reuters)
9/9

The attack comes at a time when Saudi Aramco was considering an IPO to be launched either by end-2019 or early 2020. The IPO could be the biggest in the world, worth $100 billion for a 5 percent stake. However, the company could postpone the IPO, reports suggest. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Sep 16, 2019 07:07 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Saudi Arabia #Saudi Aramco #Slideshow #World News

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.