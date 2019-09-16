Saudi Aramco drone attack: See damage caused to oil field; what are the implications

The attack on the two oil plants could see a temporary shortage of 5.7 million barrel per day which is 5 percent of the global crude supply. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 On September 14, two Saudi Aramco plants at the heart of the kingdom's oil industry, including the world's biggest petroleum processing facility were attacked by drones. (Image: AP) 2/9 The attack on the two plants -- Abqaiq oil processing facility and Khurais oil field -- could see a temporary shortage of 5.7 million barrels per day which is 5 percent of the global crude supply. (Image: Planet Labs Inc via AP) 3/9 This image shows damage to the infrastructure at Abqaiq oil processing facility in Buqyaq, Saudi Arabia. (Image: US government/Digital Globe via AP) 4/9 This image shows damage to the infrastructure at Khurais oil field in Buqyaq, Saudi Arabia. (Image: US government/Digital Globe via AP) 5/9 Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for the attack. "These attacks are our right and we warn the Saudis that our targets will keep expanding. We have the right to strike back in retaliation to the air strikes and the targeting of our civilians for the last five years," said spokesman Yahya Saree. (Image: Reuters) 6/9 An earlier attack on the Aramco pipeline in May this year was also claimed by Houthi rebels. However, US officials dismissed the claim and said that the attack was carried out from Iraq by Iran's allies. (Image: Reuters) 7/9 Saudi Arabia, leading a Sunni Muslim military coalition had intervened in Yemen in 2015 against Houthis. The rebels had tried to overthrow the government headed by Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi. A civil war has been ongoing since between Saudi-backed government and the Houthis, who are allegedly being funded by Iran. (Image: Reuters) 8/9 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that Iran is behind the drone attacks. President Donald Trump tweeted that the US is "locked and loaded" and is waiting to hear from the Kingdom on the way to proceed. (Image: Reuters) 9/9 The attack comes at a time when Saudi Aramco was considering an IPO to be launched either by end-2019 or early 2020. The IPO could be the biggest in the world, worth $100 billion for a 5 percent stake. However, the company could postpone the IPO, reports suggest. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 16, 2019 07:07 pm