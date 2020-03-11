Saudi Aramco asked to boost oil output capacity to 13 mn bpd - CEO

Saudi Aramco has been directed by the Ministry of Energy to raise its oil production capacity
Saudi Aramco has been directed by the Ministry of Energy to raise its oil production capacity to 13 million barrels per day (bpd) from 12 million bpd now, the company's Chief Executive Amin Nasser said in a statement on March 11."The company is exerting its maximum efforts to implement this directive as soon as possible," Nasser added.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!
First Published on Mar 11, 2020 12:58 pm