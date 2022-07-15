Saudi Arabia will allow direct flights from Israel, Joe Biden says

(Representative image: Reuters)

Saudi Arabia has taken a small step toward normalizing relations with Israel by agreeing to allow Israeli planes to fly between the two countries, President Joe Biden said on Friday — a new example of the growing ties between Israel and the Arab world after decades of diplomatic isolation.

The announcement, made hours before Biden was scheduled to fly to Saudi Arabia from Israel, comes as Israel is gaining acceptance among some Arab leaders as their shared fears of a nuclear Iran supersede Arab solidarity with the Palestinians.

The Saudi aviation authority acknowledged the news on Twitter, saying it would “open the Kingdom’s airspace for all air carriers that meet” the authority’s overflight requirements, but it did not mention Israel by name.

The move fell short of the diplomatic agreements sealed in 2020 between Israel, Bahrain, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates, and brokered by the Trump administration. Those pacts established full diplomatic relations between Israel and the three Arab countries and have since paved the way for direct trade and military partnerships.

Biden hailed the flight deal with Saudi Arabia as a breakthrough. “Saudi Arabia’s decision can help build momentum toward Israel’s further integration into the region, including with Saudi Arabia,” he said in a statement.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid of Israel thanked the Saudi government but said the move was “only the first step” toward full ties. “We will continue working with necessary caution, for the sake of Israel’s economy, security and the good of our citizens,” Lapid said in a statement.

Merav Michaeli, Israel’s transportation minister, described the move as an important step toward “better and stronger relations with the countries of the Middle East, relations which will bring critical benefits to our security and to our economy.”

Though Saudi Arabia and Israel have long had clandestine relations, the Saudi government had previously said it would avoid a formal relationship with Israel until there was a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. But leading Saudi royals have become more critical of Palestinian leadership, and some Saudi commentators have recently expressed support for normalization with Israel.

Israeli officials hope the flights decision will enable members of Israel’s Muslim minority to fly directly to Saudi Arabia for pilgrimages to Mecca. Last week, Esawi Frej, a rare Muslim minister in the Israeli Cabinet, said he had asked Saudi Arabia to allow such a measure. “I want to see the day when I can depart from Ben-Gurion to Jiddah to fulfill my religious obligation,” Frej told an Israeli radio station, referring to Israel’s main airport and the one closest to Mecca.

The Israeli news media and officials have also suggested that the decision might come with an agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia to change the peacekeeping arrangements on a pair of small Saudi islands south of Israel in the Red Sea.

