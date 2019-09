Saudi Arabia urges pressure on Iran at UNGA

Saudi Arabia urged the world to apply "utmost pressure" on Iran, while Tehran dismissed that policy as already having failed.

Saudi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Assaf took the stage on September 26 at the UN General Assembly and urged world leaders to cut off Iran's financial resources.

But across town, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani insisted that would kill all chances of successful negotiations.

Saudi Arabia insists Iranian weapons were used in a September 14 missile and drone attack on Saudi oil facilities, which jolted global oil prices. Iran denies involvement.