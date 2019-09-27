App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 11:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

Saudi Arabia urges pressure on Iran at UNGA

Saudi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Assaf took the stage on September 26 at the UN General Assembly and urged world leaders to cut off Iran's financial resources.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Saudi Arabia urged the world to apply "utmost pressure" on Iran, while Tehran dismissed that policy as already having failed.

Saudi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Assaf took the stage on September 26 at the UN General Assembly and urged world leaders to cut off Iran's financial resources.

But across town, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani insisted that would kill all chances of successful negotiations.

Close

Saudi Arabia insists Iranian weapons were used in a September 14 missile and drone attack on Saudi oil facilities, which jolted global oil prices. Iran denies involvement.

related news

Gulf tensions took center stage again on the third day of debate at the UN General Assembly. Two more adversaries will face off on September 27, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan take the stage in the morning.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 27, 2019 11:11 am

tags #Iran #Saudi Arabia #UNGA #world

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.