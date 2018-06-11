Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait offer $2.5 bn in aid for Jordan

"In light of the close brotherly ties... it was agreed that the three countries would provide an economic aid package to Jordan totalling USD 2.5 billion," the official Saudi Press Agency said.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 08:18 am