Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 08:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait offer $2.5 bn in aid for Jordan

"In light of the close brotherly ties... it was agreed that the three countries would provide an economic aid package to Jordan totalling USD 2.5 billion," the official Saudi Press Agency said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait have offered USD 2.5 billion in aid for Jordan to ease its economic crisis following a wave of anti-austerity protests, the Saudi state media announced early.

First Published on Jun 11, 2018 08:18 am

tags #Kuwait #Saudi Arabia #UAE #World News

