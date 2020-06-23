App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 08:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj due to coronavirus pandemic

The Saudi government did not specify how many people would be permitted to take part in the hajj pilgrimage.

PTI
File image
File image

Saudi Arabia says this year's hajj will not be cancelled, but that due to the coronavirus only "very limited numbers" of people will be allowed to perform the major Muslim pilgrimage.

The kingdom said on June 23 that only people of various nationalities already residing in the country would be allowed to perform the hajj.

The government did not specify how many people would be permitted to take part.

The annual pilgrimage, which is set to begin this year at the end of July, traditionally draws around two million Muslims from around the world for five intense days of worship and rituals in Mecca.

First Published on Jun 23, 2020 08:00 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #hajj #Saudi Arabia

