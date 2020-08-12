Saudi Arabia stops oil supply on deferred payments to Pakistan following threats to split OIC

Saudi Arabia has decided not to defer a loan and associated oil supply to Pakistan due to Islamabad’s criticism that the Riyadh-dominated Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is not doing enough on the Kashmir issue. The Pakistani foreign minister further threatened to split the OIC, if the group failed to convene a standalone session on Kashmir.

Pakistan had not received oil on deferred payments from Saudi Arabia since May as a deal signed between the two close allies for provision of $3.2 billion worth of the fuel under the arrangement expired two months ago. The $3.2 billion Saudi oil facility was part of the $6.2-billion package announced in November 2018 to ease Pakistan's external sector woes, the Express Tribune reported on August 7.

The agreement expired in May and efforts were made by the finance division to renew the facility, Pakistan's petroleum division spokesperson Sajid Qazi was quoted as saying by the paper.

The development comes at a time when Pakistan faces a challenging situation as its International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme also remains technically suspended for the last five months.

Returning of Saudi loans and expiry of the oil facility could strain the official reserves of Pakistan's central bank, which are built purely by taking loans, the paper said.

The budget estimates suggested that the government was hoping to receive minimum $1 billion worth of oil in fiscal 2020-21, which started from July.

Pakistan has already returned a $1 billion Saudi loan — four months ahead of its repayment period, the paper said. Citing sources, it said Pakistan could also return the remaining $2 billion cash loan, subject to availability of a similar facility from China.

The agreement over $3 billion cash support and $3.2 billion oil facility per annum had the provision of renewal for two more years. Saudi had rolled over its $3 billion loan from between November 2019 to January.

The IMF had termed the rollovers of Saudi Arabian, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Chinese assistance critical for Pakistan's debt sustainability.

Pakistan repaid the $1 billion Saudi Arabian loan after borrowing from China.

The expiry of the oil facility underscores challenging relations between two Islamic nations, the report noted. The Saudi oil facility that had been secured after hectic backdoor lobbying with the royal family remained underutilised in the last fiscal.

The $769 million deferred payment facility on supply of oil was availed from the Saudi government, according to the spokesman of the petroleum division. It faced roadblocks since the beginning. Initially, both countries had a plan to make the facility operational from January 2019. But it actually became operational from July last year.

UAE had also announced a $6.2 billion package for Pakistan in December 2018, including a $3.2 billion oil facility. But later on, it reduced its financial assistance to $2 billion and also shelved the plan to offer a $3.2 billion oil facility on deferred payments.

The UAE and Saudi Arabian oil credit facilities were part of the $14.5 billion packages agreed with the three friendly countries, including China.

After coming into power, Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government faced an immediate challenge of filling a $12 billion hole, which the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had left behind due to a widening current account deficit, the report said.