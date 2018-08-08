App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 09:49 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Saudi Arabia stops all medical treatment programs in Canada

Saudi Arabia also froze new trade and investment with Canada and expelled the Canadian ambassador, early on Monday.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Saudi Arabia has stopped all medical treatment programs in Canada and is coordinating for the transfer of all Saudi patients from Canadian hospitals to other hospitals outside Canada, Saudi press agency said early on Wednesday.

The agency cited Saudi Health AttachÃ in the United States of America and Canada Dr. Fahd bin Ibrahim Al Tamimi.

Saudi Arabia froze new trade and investment with Canada and expelled the Canadian ambassador, early on Monday, in a stern gesture of retaliation after Ottawa urged it to free arrested civil society activists.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 09:42 am

tags #Canada #Saudi Arabia #World News

