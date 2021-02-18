MARKET NEWS

Saudi Arabia set to raise oil output amid recovery in prices: Report

Saudi Arabia is expected to announce its plans when a coalition of oil producers meets next month, according to the WSJ report here, adding that the output rise won't kick in until April.

Reuters
February 18, 2021 / 08:08 AM IST
Saudi Arabia plans to increase oil output in the coming months, reversing a recent production cut, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing advisers to the country.

TAGS: #World News
first published: Feb 18, 2021 08:08 am

