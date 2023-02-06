 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Saudi Arabia says tech giants, including Microsoft, Orcale, to invest over $9 billion

Reuters
Feb 06, 2023 / 07:06 PM IST

Saudi Minister of Communication and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha said Microsoft will invest $2.1 billion in a global super-scaler cloud, while Oracle has committed $1.5 billion to build a new cloud region in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia has attracted more than $9 billion in investments in future technologies, including U.S. giants Microsoft and Oracle Corp, which are building cloud regions in the kingdom, a government minister said on Monday.

”The investments… will enhance the kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s position as the largest digital market in the Middle East and North Africa,” Alswaha said at LEAP, an international technology forum taking place in Riyadh.

Alswaha did not give details on the timeframe. Oracle told Reuters the investment will be made over several years.