    Saudi Arabia says tech giants, including Microsoft, Orcale, to invest over $9 billion

    Saudi Minister of Communication and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha said Microsoft will invest $2.1 billion in a global super-scaler cloud, while Oracle has committed $1.5 billion to build a new cloud region in Riyadh.

    Reuters
    February 06, 2023 / 07:06 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Saudi Arabia has attracted more than $9 billion in investments in future technologies, including U.S. giants Microsoft and Oracle Corp, which are building cloud regions in the kingdom, a government minister said on Monday.

    Saudi Minister of Communication and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha said Microsoft will invest $2.1 billion in a global super-scaler cloud, while Oracle has committed $1.5 billion to build a new cloud region in Riyadh.

    ”The investments… will enhance the kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s position as the largest digital market in the Middle East and North Africa,” Alswaha said at LEAP, an international technology forum taking place in Riyadh.

    Alswaha did not give details on the timeframe. Oracle told Reuters the investment will be made over several years.