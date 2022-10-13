English
    Saudi Arabia says OPEC+ oil cut 'purely economic'

    The OPEC+ decision was adopted through consensus, took into account the balance of supply and demand and was aimed at curbing market volatility, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

    Reuters
    October 13, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST
    (Image: AP)

    (Image: AP)


    Saudi Arabia rejected as "not based on facts" statements criticising the kingdom after an OPEC+ decision last week to cut its oil production target despite U.S. objections, saying it serves the interests of both consumers and producers.

    

    By Ahmad Elhamy

    and Moaz Abd-Alaziz


    The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna March 16, 2010. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
    CAIRO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia rejected as "not based on facts" statements criticising the kingdom after an OPEC+ decision last week to cut its oil production target despite U.S. objections, saying it serves the interests of both consumers and producers.

    Close

    

    President Joe Biden pledged earlier this week that "there will be consequences" for U.S. relations with Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ said last week it would cut its oil production target by 2 million barrels per day.

    OPEC+, the producer group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) plus allies including Russia, announced its new production target after weeks of lobbying by U.S. officials against such a move.

    The United States accused Saudi Arabia of kowtowing to Moscow, which objects to a Western cap on the price of Russian oil in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

    The Saudi foreign ministry statement, quoting an unnamed official, stressed the "purely economic context" of the oil cut.

    The statement also referred to consultations with the United States in which it was asked to delay the cuts by a month.

    The OPEC+ move has raised worries in Washington about the possibility of higher gasoline prices right before the November U.S. midterm elections, with Biden’s Democrats trying to retain their control of the House of Representatives and Senate.

    "The Kingdom clarified through its continuous consultations with the U.S. administration that all economic analyses indicate that postponing the OPEC+ decision for a month, according to what has been suggested would have had negative economic consequences," it said.

    Saudi Arabia also said it views its relationship with the United States as a "strategic one" and stressed the importance of mutual respect.
    Reuters
    first published: Oct 13, 2022 10:14 am
    first published: Oct 13, 2022 10:14 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.