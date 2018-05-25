App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
May 25, 2018 03:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Saudi Arabia says new Yemen missile intercepted

Debris from the missile landed in residential areas of Najran without causing casualties, coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said in a statement released by the official Saudi Press Agency.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Saudi air defences today intercepted a ballistic missile over the southern city of Najran after it was fired from rebel-held territory in neighbouring Yemen, a Saudi-led military coalition said. Debris from the missile landed in residential areas of Najran without causing casualties, coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said in a statement released by the official Saudi Press Agency.

Yemen's Huthi rebels claimed the attack via their news outlet Al-Masirah, saying the "Badr 1" missile had targeted Najran.

The Iran-backed insurgents have in recent months ramped up missile attacks against neighbouring Saudi Arabia, which leads a military coalition against them.

A Huthi missile was intercepted over Jizan yesterday after a similar strike on the southern city on Monday, according to Maliki, who said there were no casualties.

related news

Saudi Arabia earlier this month tested a new siren system for the capital Riyadh and the oil-rich Eastern Province, in a sign of the increasing challenge posed by the rebels' arms.

Riyadh accuses its regional rival Tehran of supplying the Huthis with ballistic missiles, a charge Iran denies.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other allies intervened in Yemen in 2015 to push back the rebels and restore the internationally-recognised government to power after the Huthis ousted it from swathes of the country including the capital Sanaa.

The conflict has left nearly 10,000 people dead and more than 55,000 wounded, according to the World Health Organization.

More than 2,200 others have died from cholera and millions are on the verge of famine in what the United Nations says is the world's gravest humanitarian crisis.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #World News

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.