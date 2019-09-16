Saudi Arabia races to restore Aramco oil supply, US-Iran conflict heightened after Trump's tweet

Saudi Arabia is racing to restore operations at two Saudi Aramco oil plants that were hit by drone attacks on September 14. The attacks slashed its production by a half.

The explosions set off fires that engulfed the Abqaiq plant -- the world's largest oil processing facility -- and nearby Khurais, which hosts a massive oil field.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Saudis are hoping to restore around one-third of the disrupted production by the end of September 16.

The Kingdom is focusing on restoring the production at the two plants as the Saudi bourse slumped 3 percent as the week's trading began on September 15 morning.

Saudi's energy infrastructure has been hit by the Huthis many times before, but this strike was of a different order, abruptly halting 5.7 million barrels per day (bpd) or about 6 percent of the world's oil supply.

The full extent of the damage and type of weapons used was unclear. Reporters were kept away from the plants amid beefed-up security. Saudi Interior Ministry spokesman Mansour al-Turki told AFP there were no casualties in the attacks.

Saudi Aramco said it would dip into its reserves to offset the disruption, but the incident could affect investor confidence as its stock market debut loomed.

As markets closely watch Saudi's ability to get its industry back on track, Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said on September 14 that "work is underway" to restore full production.

US points finger at Iran; Tehran rejects charge

The Tehran-backed Huthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition is bogged down in a five-year war, claimed the September 14 strikes on two plants owned by state giant Saudi Aramco.

Late on September 15, US President Donald Trump hinted that military action could be taken against the perpetrators of the attack.

Trump tweeted: “Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed! (sic)”

This, even as Iran dismissed the US’ claims that it was behind the assault.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that there was no evidence that the "unprecedented attack on the world's energy supply" was launched from Yemen.

"The United States will work with our partners and allies to ensure that energy markets remain well supplied and Iran is held accountable for its aggression," the top US diplomat added.

This drew an angry response from Tehran, where a foreign ministry spokesman said: "Such fruitless and blind accusations and remarks are incomprehensible and meaningless."

The remarks were designed to damage Iran's reputation and provide a pretext for "future actions" against the Islamic republic, he added.

Iraq, caught between its two main sponsors -- Tehran and Washington, also denied any link to the attacks amid media speculation that the drones were launched from there.

Saudi response

Saudi de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whose nation is pitted against Iran in a decades-old struggle for regional dominance, has said the kingdom is "willing and able" to respond to this "terrorist aggression".

But, a tit-for-tat strike on Iranian oil fields is "highly unlikely", Middle East expert James Dorsey told AFP.

And, newly-appointed Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said a part of the drop would be offset by drawing on vast storage facilities designed to be tapped in times of crisis.

Riyadh, the world's top crude exporter, has built five giant underground storage facilities across the country that can hold tens of millions of barrels of various refined petroleum products.

Following a phone call between Trump and Prince Mohammed, the White House condemned the attacks on "infrastructure vital to the global economy".

Tehran and Washington have been at loggerheads since May 2018, when Trump pulled the US out of a landmark 2015 deal that promised Iran relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.

Washington's response throws into doubt reported efforts by Trump to arrange a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the upcoming United Nations assembly.

The UN's Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths said he was "extremely concerned" over the latest attacks, which also drew swift condemnation from Riyadh's Gulf allies, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait.

Saudi Arabia has spent billions on military hardware but recent events have underscored its infrastructure's vulnerability to attack.

While the kingdom's oil wells, scattered over a vast area, may be tough to hit, its various oil processing facilities are much more exposed.

In recent months, the Huthis have staged repeated cross-border missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi air bases and other facilities in what they say is retaliation for the Riyadh-led bombing campaign on rebel-held areas in Yemen.