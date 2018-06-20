App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 07:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Saudi Arabia, Iran face off ahead of tense OPEC meet

Along with non-member Russia, oil kingpin Saudi Arabia is pushing hard for OPEC energy ministers and allied countries to agree this week to ease a production cap that has more than doubled oil prices since 2016.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Saudi Arabia insisted today it would do "whatever is needed" to avoid oil supply shortages, setting the stage for a showdown with archfoe Iran ahead of crunch OPEC talks on easing a production-cut pact.

"We will do whatever is needed to maintain market stability and ensure that there are no oil supply shortages," Saudi Prince and minister of state for energy affairs Abdulaziz bin Salman said at a petroleum conference in Vienna.

"Many consumer countries are anxious" about potential oil shortfalls, he said, noting that global oil demand is expected to climb in the coming months.

Along with non-member Russia, oil kingpin Saudi Arabia is pushing hard for OPEC energy ministers and allied countries to agree this week to ease a production cap that has more than doubled oil prices since 2016.

related news

But Riyadh, under pressure from Washington to boost output in order to bring down prices, is encountering stiff opposition from Tehran, which is facing renewed sanctions following Washington's exit from the international nuclear agreement.

Speaking at the same event, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh reiterated his country's resistance to hiking oil output and accused Trump of trying to politicise OPEC.

"The real responsibility for the current oil price hike lies with the US president himself," Zanganeh told the audience.

"You cannot have your cake eat and it too." Trump has in recent months repeatedly blamed OPEC for a spike in oil prices, but Zanganeh said it was US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela that had fuelled fears of a supply crunch and put pressure on prices.

"You cannot impose unilateral trade sanctions against two founding members of OPEC, two major oil producers... and at the same time expect the global oil market not to show tensions," he said.

The OPEC cartel is set to discuss possible changes to the supply-cut deal in the Austrian capital on Friday, with 10 non-member partner countries including Russia joining the talks on Saturday.

The gathering is expected to be the most politically charged in years, but OPEC secretary general Mohammad Barkindo said he was confident a compromise could be reached.

"Despite the rising political tensions, as well as the tensions on the international trade side, we will be able to navigate this stormy weather," he told reporters.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 07:10 pm

tags #Economy #Iran #OPEC #Saudi Arabia #World News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.