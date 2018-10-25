App
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 03:06 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Saudi Arabia hopes to attract $427 billion in investments by 2030

"The programme to develop national industries and logistics services (is) the largest and most important, and has a huge impact on the Saudi economy," Al-Falih said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Saudi Arabia expects to attract investments of more than 1.6 trillion riyals ($427 billion) by 2030 in its push to boost industry, Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said on Thursday, according to state TV al-Ekhbariya.

"The programme to develop national industries and logistics services (is) the largest and most important, and has a huge impact on the Saudi economy," Al-Falih said.

The minister estimated that the country's mineral wealth was worth more than 1.3 trillion riyals.
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 03:02 pm

tags #investments #Khalid al-Falih #Saudi Arabia #World News

