Saudi Arabia extends entry ban on coronavirus variant fears

Reuters
December 28, 2020 / 09:36 AM IST
A man wearing a protective face mask uses special protective glasses to watch teh annual solar eclipse in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Image: Reuters)

Saudi Arabia interior ministry on Monday extended a ban on entry to the kingdom by air, land and sea for another week amid new coronavirus variant fears, the state news agency reported.

The ministry said it is evaluating the current situation while allowing non-citizens to leave the kingdom and allowing entry for exceptional cases.
first published: Dec 28, 2020 09:31 am

