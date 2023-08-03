Saudi Arabia extends 1 million-barrel oil cut till Sept, says it can be deepened

Saudi Arabia extended its unilateral oil production cut by another month, and said it could be prolonged further or even deepened.
The OPEC+ leader will prolong the cutback of 1 million barrels a day — launched last month — into September, according to a statement on state Saudi Press Agency.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!