    Saudi Arabia extends 1 million-barrel oil cut till Sept, says it can be deepened

    The OPEC+ leader will prolong the cutback of 1 million barrels a day — launched last month — into September, according to a statement on state Saudi Press Agency.

    August 03, 2023 / 07:24 PM IST
    The OPEC+ leader will prolong the cutback of 1 million barrels a day (Reuters file image)

    Saudi Arabia extended its unilateral oil production cut by another month, and said it could be prolonged further or even deepened.

    (This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 07:00 pm

