Saudi Arabia extends 1 million-barrel oil cut till Sept, says it can be deepened

Saudi Arabia extended its unilateral oil production cut by another month, and said it could be prolonged further or even deepened.

The OPEC+ leader will prolong the cutback of 1 million barrels a day — launched last month — into September, according to a statement on state Saudi Press Agency.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)