Saudi Arabia doubles re-entry visa, residency renewal fees: Report

Moneycontrol News
Jan 06, 2023 / 12:51 PM IST

The fee for the exit/re-entry visa is now Saudi Riyal (SAR) 200 (roughly Rs 4,400) for a single travel of a maximum of two months, with an extra SAR 100 (Rs 2,200) charged for each additional month if the expatriate is inside the kingdom

Saudi Arabia has approved an amendment doubling fees for exit and re-entry visas as well as renewal of residency permit, or iqama, for expatriates who are outside the kingdom, Gulf News has reported.

An iqama is a residence permit that the Saudi Arabian government issues to eligible foreign hires who arrive in the country on an employment visa.

As per the new amendments, the fee for the exit/re-entry visa is Saudi Riyal (SAR) 200 (roughly Rs 4,400) for a single travel of a maximum of two months, with an extra SAR 100 (Rs 2,200) charged for each additional month if the expatriate is inside the kingdom, Gulf News quoted local newspaper Okaz as saying.

Moneycontrol couldn’t verify the report independently.

The fee doubles each additional month if the expatriate is outside Saudi Arabia and the iqama is still valid, the report added.