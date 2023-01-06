 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Saudi Arabia cuts oil prices for Asia and Europe as demand slows

Bloomberg
Jan 06, 2023 / 07:28 AM IST

Brent crude futures have slumped from almost $125 a barrel in June to less that $80, with prices dropping another 7.5% this week.

Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for its main market of Asia and for Europe, signaling that demand remains sluggish as economies slow and coronavirus cases in China surge.

Brent crude futures have slumped from almost $125 a barrel in June to less that $80, with prices dropping another 7.5% this week. High interest rates and a strong dollar have weakened energy consumption among businesses in the US, Europe and China. Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund, this week said she expected one-third of the global economy to enter a recession this year.

State-controlled Saudi Aramco reduced prices for all types of crude that will be shipped to Asia in February. The company’s flagship Arab Light grade was lowered to $1.80 a barrel above the regional benchmark, $1.45 less than the price for this month. It’s now at its lowest level since November 2021.

The cut was roughly in line with a Bloomberg survey of traders and refiners.

Aramco also reduced prices for shipments to north west Europe and the Mediterranean region. It kept costs for US customers unchanged.