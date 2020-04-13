App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 03:49 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Saudi Arabia cuts May crude prices to Asia by $4.2 per barrel

It has cut the May OSP of its Arab light crude oil to the United States to a discount of $0.75 per barrel versus ASCI, down $3 a barrel from April, according to the document.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Saudi Arabia's state oil giant Aramco has set the May price for its Arab light crude oil to Asia at a discount of $7.3 to the Oman/Dubai average, down $4.2 a barrel from April, according to a document seen by Reuters on Monday.

Aramco left its OSP for Arab light crude oil to Northwestern Europe unchanged from April at a discount of $10.25 per barrel to ICE Brent.

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 03:35 pm

tags #Asia #crude #oil #Saudi Arabia #World News

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved.