Saudi Arabia-Canada diplomatic spat turns ugly as pro-Saudi Twitter handle shares 9/11-like image

A diplomatic spat between two nations took an ugly turn when a Saudi government-affiliated Twitter handle shared a 9/11-like image that appeared to show a plane moving towards CN Tower, the tallest structure in Toronto, Canada’s largest city.

The now deleted tweet shared from the handle @infographic_ksa was accompanied by an Arabic saying: He who interferes with what doesn’t concern him finds what doesn’t please him.



Now deleted, here a screenshot of the threatening Saudi "infographic" featuring an airliner headed for the Toronto skyline. pic.twitter.com/LrkCLxxjFk

— Tobias Schneider (@tobiaschneider) August 6, 2018

The text “sticking one’s nose where it doesn’t belong!” was also superimposed over the image.

The uncanny resemblance of the modified image to the attack on World Trade Centre in September 2001 which took about 3,000 lives drew sharp reactions. Fifteen of the 19 hijackers involved in the attack were of Saudi origin.

After the furore on social media, the tweet was taken down and it was shared again with the plane removed from the image. But, the screenshot of the original tweet had already been shared widely.

According to The Washington Post, which was first to report on the story, a clarification on the tweet was posted from the same handle. The @infographic_ksa said that the plane was actually a depiction of Canadian ambassador going home.

Apparently, on the orders of Saudi authorities, the Twitter account has been shut down till the time “investigations are completed”.

“Based on a complaint filed to the ministery of Media about a post by @Infographic_ksa, the ministry has ordered the owner of the account to shut it down until investigations are completed, according to electronic broadcasting laws in KSA (Sic),” The Saudi Ministry of Media tweeted.

Before being deleted, the account had over 3.5 lakh followers which included a number of Saudi diplomatic figures.

The controversial tweet was shared after the Saudi government ousted the Canadian envoy from the country and ordered to halt to all new trade and investment deals between the two nations.

The Saudi government was responding to a comment from Canada which said it was “gravely concerned” about recent arrests of activists in Saudi Arabia.