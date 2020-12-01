PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2020 07:42 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Saudi Arabia agrees to allow Israeli commercial planes to cross its airspace: Senior Donald Trump official

Kushner and Middle East envoys Avi Berkowitz and Brian Hook raised the issue shortly after they arrived in Saudi Arabia for talks. "We were able to reconcile the issue," the official told Reuters.

Saudi Arabia agreed to let Israeli commercial planes cross its airspace en route to the United Arab Emirates after talks between Saudi officials and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, a senior Trump administration official said.

Kushner and Middle East envoys Avi Berkowitz and Brian Hook raised the issue shortly after they arrived in Saudi Arabia for talks. "We were able to reconcile the issue," the official told Reuters.
First Published on Dec 1, 2020 07:33 am

tags #World News

