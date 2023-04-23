 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Saudi announces first civilian evacuations from Sudan

AFP
Apr 23, 2023 / 12:35 AM IST

It announced the "safe arrival" of 91 Saudi citizens and around 66 nationals from 12 other countries -- Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Tunisia, Pakistan, India, Bulgaria, Bangladesh, the Philipines, Canada and Burkina Faso.

This grab taken from a video footage provided by Saudi Arabia's official Al-Ikhbaryia TV channel on April 22, 2023 and made available via AFPTV, shows Saudi citizens and other nationals arriving in Jeddah, upon their rescue from Sudan. (Photo credit: AFP)

More than 150 people, including foreign diplomats and officials, rescued from battle-scarred Sudan arrived Saturday in Jeddah, the Saudi foreign ministry said, in the first announced evacuation of civilians since fighting began.

The evacuation was carried out by the kingdom's naval forces with the support of other branches of the army, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

It announced the "safe arrival" of 91 Saudi citizens and around 66 nationals from 12 other countries -- Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Tunisia, Pakistan, India, Bulgaria, Bangladesh, the Philipines, Canada and Burkina Faso.

The foreigners included "diplomats and international officials", the ministry said without giving further details.