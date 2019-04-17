App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 09:33 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Satellite images may show reprocessing activity at North Korea nuclear site: US researchers

Any new reprocessing activity would underscore the failure of a second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi in late February to make progress toward North Korea's denuclearisation.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Satellite images from last week show movement at North Korea's main nuclear site that could be associated with the reprocessing of radioactive material into bomb fuel, a US think tank said on Tuesday.

Any new reprocessing activity would underscore the failure of a second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi in late February to make progress toward North Korea's denuclearisation.

Washington's Centre for Strategic and International Studies said in a report that satellite imagery of North Korea's Yongbyon nuclear site from April 12 showed five specialised railcars near its Uranium Enrichment Facility and Radiochemistry Laboratory.

It said their movement could indicate the transfer of radioactive material.

related news

"In the past, these specialised railcars appear to have been associated with the movement of radioactive material or reprocessing campaigns." the report said.

"The current activity, along with their configurations, does not rule out their possible involvement in such activity, either before or after a reprocessing campaign."

The US State Department declined to comment on intelligence matters, but a source familiar with U.S. government assessments said that while US experts thought the movements could possibly be related to reprocessing, they were doubtful it was significant nuclear activity.

Jenny Town, a North Korea expert at the Stimson Centre think tank, said that if reprocessing was taking place, it would be a significant given US-North Korean talks in the past year and the failure to reach an agreement on the future of Yongbyon in Hanoi.

"Because there wasn't an agreement with North Korea on Yongbyon, it would be interesting timing if they were to have started something so quickly after Hanoi," she said.

Trump has met Kim twice in the past year to try to persuade him to abandon a nuclear weapons programme that threatens the United States, but progress so far has been scant.

The Hanoi talks collapsed after Trump proposed a "big deal" in which sanctions on North Korea would be lifted if it handed over all its nuclear weapons and fissile material to the United States. He rejected partial denuclearisation steps offered by Kim, which included an offer to dismantle Yongbyon.

Although Kim has maintained a freeze in missile and nuclear tests since 2017, US officials say North Korea has continued to produce fissile material that can be processed for use in bombs.

Last month, a senior North Korean official warned that Kim might rethink the test freeze unless Washington made concessions.

Last week, Kim said the Hanoi breakdown raised the risks of reviving tensions, adding that he was only interested in meeting Trump again if the United States came with the right attitude.

Kim said he would wait "till the end of this year" for the United States to decide to be more flexible. On Monday, Trump and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo brushed aside this demand with Pompeo saying Kim should keep his promise to give up his nuclear weapons before then.

Town said any new reprocessing work at Yongbyon would emphasise the importance of the facility in North Korea's nuclear programme.

"It would underscore that it is an active facility that does increase North Korea's fissile material stocks to increase its arsenal."

A study by Stanford University's Centre for International Security and Cooperation released ahead of the Hanoi summit said North Korea had continued to produce bomb fuel in 2018 and may have produced enough in the past year to add as many as seven nuclear weapons to its arsenal.

Experts have estimated the size of North Korea's nuclear arsenal at anywhere between 20 and 60 warheads.
First Published on Apr 17, 2019 09:28 am

tags #World News

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kalank: Makers may not get the expected return at the box office, pred ...

Pretty women Priyanka Chopra and Jacqueline Fernandez bond over Pretty ...

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli says Mahesh Bhatt threw a shoe at th ...

Dharma’s Kalank and SOTY2 wary of Thanos and Avengers: Endgame?

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel calls Randeep Hooda “Karan ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: KL Rahul shines as KXIP beat RR by 12 runs

India's Most Wanted: Who's the India's Osama that Arjun Kapoor is chas ...

Avengers: Endgame makers have a major flashback for you ahead of the f ...

Lisa Ray turns author with her first book Close To The Bone and narrat ...

Apple And Qualcomm Have Dropped All Lawsuits, in a Surprise Move

Election 2019: Shashi Tharoor Discharged, Demands Probe Into Temple Ac ...

Pet Peeve: Cats Need To Be Kept Indoors, Says New Research

Philippe Coutinho Gestures Towards Barcelona Fans After Stunning Goal ...

#DontSpoilTheEndgame: Thanos Still Demands Your Silence, Russo Brother ...

Donald Trump Says He Can Fix 737 Max by Rebranding the Airplane, Boein ...

Nirmala Sitharaman Smells Congress Ploy Behind Imran Khan's 'Endorseme ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Sarwan Comes on Board as Mentor for Windies Ahead ...

As BJP-Congress Lock Horns in Kanyakumari, Will Religion and Caste Out ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: EC, PIB and Congress use 'Game of Thrones' refer ...

Azam Khan gets another EC notice for inflammatory remarks

Kanimozhi lashes out at Narendra Modi, says ‘won’t be cowed down ...

China first-quarter GDP growth steady at 6.4 percent, beats expectatio ...

Late art historian's work, video game could help rebuild Notre Dame

Asia relieved as China data point to recovery

Markets closed today on account of Mahavir Jayanti

Beer vs spirits: Why UBL commands higher valuation over USL

8 things to remember when you give power of attorney to a person

Lok Sabha Election 2019: How Agra, Ambedkar's favourite city, evolved ...

Kalank: 'Aira Gaira' is a progression from 'Chikni Chameli', but also ...

Child marriage rampant in West Bengal's Malda, but parties believe add ...

Breach of employee accounts will not have any effect on Wipro's financ ...

'Like a bombing': Daylight reveals extent of Notre-Dame damage as blaz ...

Champions League: Ajax stun Juventus to reach semis for first time sin ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Angry young Indians: Nikhila Henry on documenting youth unrest, the ne ...

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 will be available on open sale in India starting t ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.