Satellite imagery shows North Korea upgrading nuclear facility despite agreement with the US

New satellite footage show that North Korea is continuing to upgrade the Yongbyon nuclear research facility despite reaching an agreement with the US to denuclearise.



Commercial satellite imagery from June 21 indicates that improvements to the infrastructure at North Korea’s Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center are continuing at a rapid pace. https://t.co/by1wVsojAZ

— 38 North (@38NorthNK) June 26, 2018

Analysis by 38 North, a group that monitors events taking place in and around North Korea, shows that the facility is still operating and is even making infrastructural improvements.

Images show that at least two new buildings have come up onsite and the plutonium reactor’s cooling system has been modified. Another building, possibly an office building, has been constructed and progress has been made on other support facilities.

Despite Jong-un and Trump reaching an agreement, on June 12, to ‘completely denulearise’ the Korean Peninsula, no decision has been made on how and when it will happen.

Managing editor of 38 North Jenny Town tweeted that an actual deal for denuclearisation must be signed instead of a mere statement of goals.



Infrastructure improvements continue at Yongbyon; underscores reason why an actual deal is necessary, not just a statement of lofty goals. https://t.co/7e3HSYw16M — Jenny Town (@j3nnyt0wn) June 27, 2018

However, the monitoring group also warns that these developments should not be taken as having any relation to the denuclearisation pledge.

“The North’s nuclear cadre can be expected to proceed with business as usual until specific orders are issued from Pyongyang.”

Last month, North Korea blew up its nuclear test site at Punggye-ri in a show of goodwill before the summit. This has only added to confusion about the new developments at Yongbyon.