Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 01:38 PM IST

Satellite imagery shows North Korea upgrading nuclear facility despite agreement with the US

38 North - a group that monitors events taking place in and around North Korea - has released images that show that the facility is still operating and is even making infrastructural improvements.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

New satellite footage show that North Korea is continuing to upgrade the Yongbyon nuclear research facility despite reaching an agreement with the US to denuclearise.

Analysis by 38 North, a group that monitors events taking place in and around North Korea, shows that the facility is still operating and is even making infrastructural improvements.

Images show that at least two new buildings have come up onsite and the plutonium reactor’s cooling system has been modified. Another building, possibly an office building, has been constructed and progress has been made on other support facilities.

Despite Jong-un and Trump reaching an agreement, on June 12, to ‘completely denulearise’ the Korean Peninsula, no decision has been made on how and when it will happen.

related news


US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un sign documents that acknowledge the progress of the talks and pledge to keep momentum going. (Photo: Reuters)


Managing editor of 38 North Jenny Town tweeted that an actual deal for denuclearisation must be signed instead of a mere statement of goals.

However, the monitoring group also warns that these developments should not be taken as having any relation to the denuclearisation pledge.

“The North’s nuclear cadre can be expected to proceed with business as usual until specific orders are issued from Pyongyang.”

Last month, North Korea blew up its nuclear test site at Punggye-ri in a show of goodwill before the summit. This has only added to confusion about the new developments at Yongbyon.

Meanwhile, South Korea has gone ahead with diplomatic efforts and holding talks with its northern twin. The two recently held talks on connecting railway lines, which run across the border, so as to create a physical link that would transform the relationship between them.
