Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 01:14 PM IST

SAP reverts to sole CEO to handle coronavirus pandemic

Klein will assume sole responsibility while Jennifer Morgan, who was appointed alongside him last autumn to jointly run the world's largest enterprise software company, will leave on April 30.

Reuters
1 | SAP (Image: Reuters)

The coronavirus pandemic brought a six-month experiment in dual leadership at SAP to an abrupt end as the German business software group named Christian Klein as its sole CEO to provide clarity to its 400,000 clients.

Klein will assume sole responsibility while Jennifer Morgan, who was appointed alongside him last autumn to jointly run the world's largest enterprise software company, will leave on April 30.

"What we figured out is that we have a responsibility to give our customers clear guidance," Klein, 39, told reporters on Tuesday after SAP confirmed first-quarter results that were pre-released on April 8.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 12:55 pm

