MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

SAP reports 28% jump in Q4 cloud computing revenue, targets 26% growth for 2022

Cloud revenue climbed to 2.61 billion euros ($2.99 billion) in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, the company reported in a preliminary earnings statement.

Reuters
January 14, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST
SAP said internal polling found that 94 percent of its employees wanted to take advantage of greater working flexibility, while nearly half planned to work in the office for one or two days a week in the future (Image: Reuters)

SAP said internal polling found that 94 percent of its employees wanted to take advantage of greater working flexibility, while nearly half planned to work in the office for one or two days a week in the future (Image: Reuters)

German business software group SAP on Thursday said fourth-quarter revenue from its cloud computing business jumped 28% as more customers shift their IT operations to its cloud business database.

Cloud revenue climbed to 2.61 billion euros ($2.99 billion) in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, the company reported in a preliminary earnings statement.

SAP is targeting cloud revenue growth of up to 26% in 2022, helping its overall cloud and software revenue rise 4-6%, it said.

"More and more companies are choosing SAP to help them … build resilient supply chains and become sustainable enterprises as they move to the cloud," Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein said in a statement.

The company saw a 6% year-on-year increase in total revenue for the quarter ended December to 7.98 billion euros, while adjusted earnings per share rose 10% to 1.86 euros.

Close

SAP is expected to release full results on Jan. 27.

Separately, the company also announced a new 1 billion euro share repurchase programme, to be carried out in the period between Feb. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022.
Reuters
Tags: #Q4 #revenue #SAP #World News
first published: Jan 14, 2022 09:13 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.