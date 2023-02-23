 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SAP names ex-Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen as chairman designate to succeed co-founder

Reuters
Feb 23, 2023 / 06:29 AM IST

SAP's board nominated Renjen, global CEO of Deloitte from 2015 until the end of 2022, to stand for election as a new member of the supervisory board, the statement said.

SAP named former Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen as chairman designate to succeed co-founder Hasso Plattner, whose term will expire in May 2024.

Plattner, who co-founded SAP in 1972 alongside four other former IBM employees, stepped down from active management in May 2003 to head the supervisory board.

The 79-year-old was re-elected for two years in 2022 despite resistance from shareholder representatives, and promised at the time to present a successor at least six months before the end of his term.