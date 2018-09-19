App
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 03:07 PM IST | Source: Reuters

SAP, Alibaba team up on cloud services

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
SAP SE, the German business software company, said on Wednesday it was teaming up with Alibaba to offer its flagship products on the Chinese company's cloud infrastructure.

SAP Chief Executive Bill McDermott said the group would offer its S/4HANA Cloud and SAP Cloud Platform products via Alibaba, enabling companies in China run their business processes using an Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) model.

SAP, Europe's most valuable technology company, also cooperates with U.S. cloud providers as it encourages clients to make a transition away from running its software on on-site servers to remote data centres.

It recently launched a new marketing suite, called C/4HANA, which competes directly with cloud-based U.S. rival Salesforce.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 03:02 pm

tags #Alibaba #Business #SAP #World News

