you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 05:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sanofi walks back after saying US would get coronavirus vaccine first

PTI @moneycontrolcom

French pharmaceutical group Sanofi ensured Thursday that it would make its COVID-19 vaccine, when ready, available in all countries, hours after the company's CEO said the United States will get first access.

Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson's comments prompted angry reaction from the French government.

Junior economy minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Sud Radio “to us, it would be unacceptable that a country would get privileged access under the pretext of money reasons.”

In a statement released Thursday, Sanofi said “we have always been committed in these unprecedented circumstances to make our vaccine accessible to everyone.” Sanofi said its cooperation with US agency BARDA allows the company “to initiate production as early as possible.”

related news

The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority has funded the development of the vaccine.

Hudson had previously told Bloomberg news agency that the US would get first access to the French company's COVID-19 vaccine.

“The US government has the right to the largest pre-order because it's invested in taking the risk," he said.

Sanofi is pushing for “similar measures” to be taken in the European Union to accelerate vaccine development and access to the population.

“We are having very constructive conversations with the EU institutions and the French and German government among others,” the statement writes.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 14, 2020 05:30 pm

#Business #coronavirus #French government #Health #Sanofi #United States #World News

