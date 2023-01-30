 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sanofi to let go of staff at vaccine plants in India as part of review

Reuters
Jan 30, 2023 / 10:00 PM IST

French drugmaker Sanofi SA is reviewing operations at two of its vaccine making facilities in India and plans to let go of all employees at the plants, the company told Reuters, after it failed to win a UNICEF contract.

The drugmaker is offering voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) to all its employees at two sites near Hyderabad, a spokesperson for Sanofi's India unit told Reuters in an email.

About 800 employees could be affected by the decision, two sources familiar with the matter said. The sources did not want to be named as the matter is confidential.

Sanofi India declined to comment on the number of employees who would be offered VRS. The French company has over 5,000 employees in India, according to its website.