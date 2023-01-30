English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Sanofi to let go of staff at vaccine plants in India as part of review

    The drugmaker is offering voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) to all its employees at two sites near Hyderabad, a spokesperson for Sanofi's India unit told Reuters in an email.

    Reuters
    January 30, 2023 / 10:00 PM IST
    Sanofi India declined to comment on the number of employees who would be offered VRS.

    Sanofi India declined to comment on the number of employees who would be offered VRS.

    French drugmaker Sanofi SA is reviewing operations at two of its vaccine making facilities in India and plans to let go of all employees at the plants, the company told Reuters, after it failed to win a UNICEF contract.

    The drugmaker is offering voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) to all its employees at two sites near Hyderabad, a spokesperson for Sanofi's India unit told Reuters in an email.

    About 800 employees could be affected by the decision, two sources familiar with the matter said. The sources did not want to be named as the matter is confidential.

    Sanofi India declined to comment on the number of employees who would be offered VRS. The French company has over 5,000 employees in India, according to its website.