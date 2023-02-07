English
    Sandwiches and Fruit Cups Sold on Amtrak Are Recalled Over Listeria Risk

    New York Times
    February 07, 2023 / 01:08 PM IST
    Ham sandwiches are seen in a box at the Irish National Ploughing Championships in Tullamore, Ireland September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne - RTSOM7J

    A Baltimore-based company has recalled more than 400 food items sold in Amtrak trains, vending machines and shops across the Eastern Seaboard because of potential listeria contamination, the Food and Drug Administration said last week.

    The company, Fresh Ideation Food Group, recalled breakfast sandwiches, muffins, yogurt, fresh produce and other items sold from Jan. 24-30 “because the products have the potential to be contaminated” with listeria bacteria, the FDA said Friday.

    Listeria causes an illness that can be fatal, especially among children, older adults and those with weakened immune systems, and an infection that can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

    The recall applies to products with a “sell through” date from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6. The affected products were distributed in Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia.